Bloomberg: NATO allows the extension of Stoltenberg’s powers due to lack of consent

NATO countries cannot decide on the successor to the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, therefore they admit the possibility of extending his term. Writes about it Bloomberg with reference to informed sources.

According to the agency, “It has become clear to the US and other allies that there is no agreement on who should be the next Secretary General.”

The interlocutor of the agency claims that the extension of Stoltenberg’s term of office will give the allies time to choose a successor. It is noted that in 2024, after the elections in the EU, other potential candidates will become available.

The fact that the leaders of the NATO countries have thought about keeping NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his post for at least another year, extending his term of office, was previously reported by the Financial Times newspaper.