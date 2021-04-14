Following the announcement by the Biden administration that the United States will definitively leave Afghanistan on September 11, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that her country will “synchronize” the withdrawal with that of the Americans. After the announcement, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, confirmed at NATO headquarters that they are negotiating a joint exit of all the allies.

The agreement signed between the US administration under Donald Trump and the Taliban included the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 1 of this year. The new Biden administration, however, hopes to carry out a de-escalated and unconditional withdrawal that should end before 9/11.

This Wednesday, April 14, the German Defense Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, also confirmed that her country will “synchronize” with the United States to withdraw its own troops from Afghan soil. “We have always said it: we go in together and we go out together. I am in favor of an orderly withdrawal and I assume that we will decide so today,” he announced.

The decision to which the German minister alluded will come out of the meeting that is taking place at NATO headquarters between the mission’s allies. There, in Brussels, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said he was “here to work closely with our allies, with the Secretary General (of NATO), according to the principle that we have established from the beginning: enter together, adapt together and hang out together. “

File photo of U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Platoon, B 2-8 Battery Field Artillery, firing a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar Front Fire Base in Panjwai district, province from Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, on June 12, 2011. © Baz Ratner / Reuters

In Afghanistan, along with the 2,500 US troops still on the ground, there are another 7,000 troops from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand or Georgia, among others. The contingent of non-US troops reached 40,000 in 2008.

“It’s time to end America’s longest war”

This Wednesday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear before the media from the “Treaty Room” of the White House, the same one in which George W. Bush announced the military offensive in 2001.

Excerpts from his team’s speech include a statement by Biden declaring that he is the fourth US president to “rule with a US troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans and two Democrats ”. “I will not pass that responsibility on to a fifth,” he says.

“We went to Afghanistan for a horrible attack that happened 20 years ago. That does not explain why we should continue there in 2021.” “It is time to end the longest war in the United States. It is time for American troops to return home,” the Democratic president will argue.

Joe Biden announced the final withdrawal of troops for September 11, 2021, just at the time when the reason for the start of the war in Afghanistan turns 20 years old. © MASSOUD HOSSAINI / AFP

However, this announcement is not to the liking of the Taliban, who threatened on Wednesday to boycott the peace negotiations, given that they consider that this withdrawal plan violates what was signed with the previous administration.

“We are going to follow the practical steps of the Americans and, if they violate the agreement and do not withdraw before May 1, we will certainly be forced to take military action to work for the freedom of our country,” the spokesman said on Twitter. insurgent Muhammad Naeem Wardak.

“Until all foreign troops have completely withdrawn from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate (as the Taliban call themselves) will not participate in any conference that makes decisions on Afghanistan,” he reiterated.

Two weeks remain until the agreed date is met and to see if the Taliban comply with their threats in case the opposing parties do not reach an earlier agreement.

With Reuters and EFE.