The world is looking at Ukraine – war is still raging there. But we also remain vigilant in the North Atlantic, where more and more submarines from Russia are appearing.

Munich – War is raging in Ukraine – and soon in the Arctic too? Of at least concern to NATO and Norway is the increasing frequency of Russian attack submarines in the area. The Norwegians said they would increase naval patrols near key underwater gas pipelines and transatlantic telecommunications cables.

As videos from the Royal Norwegian Air Force show, there is always a high-profile game of cat-and-mouse with the Russian submarines in the northernmost regions. According to the head of the Royal Norwegian Navy, the videos suggest that Russian attack submarines and aircraft have expanded their presence in the far north and are believed to have opened up a new sideshow away from the Ukraine war.

Away from the Ukraine war: Russian maneuvers in the North Atlantic are becoming “more aggressive”

“We have seen increased military activity around Norway in the far north, in the North Atlantic. We have seen that Russian submarines operate differently than they did 10 years ago,” said Rear Admiral Rune Andersen. Not only are there more Russian patrols, their behavior has changed as they “operate more unpredictably” and some of their maneuvers appear more “aggressive,” Andersen added.

After a sharp drop in Russian natural gas flow to Europe, Norway replaced Russia as the continent’s main supplier. One remains unclear Attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which connects Russia and Germany. “After the explosions, we actually increased our presence over these facilities,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in an interview in Oslo. “Now we really have to protect the entire infrastructure system and also the facilities at sea.” Norway is prepared for everything, she said.

Turnaround in the Ukraine war? Russia is increasingly sending submarines to the Arctic

Videos released for NBC News show the periscope of a submarine peering out of the water and include footage of the latest Yasen-class attack submarines and a Borei-class submarine launching 16 nuclear-armed ballistic missiles should wear. The images also show Tupolev TU-142 and Ilyushin II-38 surveillance aircraft designed to track submarines. “They are in this area. More than once they go back and forth. They are following the pipeline,” said Commander Tirrell Herland, a spokesman for the Norwegian Navy. He called it “suspicious activity.”

Russia has invested heavily in its submarine fleet to make its boats quieter and deadlier, analysts say loudly NBC. The new Belgorod submarine is expected to carry massive 80-foot nuclear torpedoes, as well as smaller mini-submarines capable of performing rescue or research work, but military experts say the smaller submarines will too could be used to cut cables or pipelines along the submarine. Russian drone flights over Norwegian pipelines have also been observed in recent months.

In the middle of the Ukraine war: USA is preparing its soldiers for freezing temperatures – NATO is alarmed

The United States is also not inactive when it comes to preparing for a possible conflict between NATO and Russia in the North Atlantic. Following an Army announcement, the first soldiers received the Cold Temperature and Arctic Protection Systems (CTAPS) in February. The system’s five layers are designed to adapt to varying degrees of cold while mitigating cold-causing factors such as external moisture and internal sweat to keep soldiers safe and even comfortable while working in the world’s most extreme temperatures.

Back in July, the Army signed a $10.6 million contract with Vienna, Virginia-based SourceAmerica for CTAPS suits after receiving a single bid, according to an announcement at the time. Another part of the US effort to get ready for combat in the Arctic is a contract to build an all-terrain cold-weather vehicle, Beowulf, to help soldiers cover distances in the cold and snow. (cgsc)

