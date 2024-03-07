The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced the start of the NATO mission in the country in 2024

The NATO mission will begin work in Lithuania in 2024, and the country will have air defense systems, including Patriot. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Arvydas Anusauskas, reports RIA News.

The head of the Ministry of Defense could not give the exact date for the start of the mission, but emphasized that this would happen this year.

He also recalled that NATO allies agreed to deploy air defense systems in the Baltics on a rotational basis back in July 2023.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda complained that NATO countries had not implemented all the declarations adopted at the summit in Vilnius. This jeopardizes the security of the Baltic states. He also emphasized the importance of air defense systems, citing the conflict in Ukraine as an example.