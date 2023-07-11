Stoltenberg announced a simplified NATO accession process for Ukraine

NATO countries agreed to simplify the procedure for Ukraine’s entry into the bloc. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference at the summit in Vilnius. Reuters .

He also noted that Ukraine will become a member of NATO in the future. “Ukraine will become a member of NATO in the future, the process of the country’s entry into the alliance will move from a two-stage to a one-stage one,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, an invitation to join the bloc will be sent to Ukraine with the consent of the allies and the fulfillment of the conditions.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the main message of the NATO summit in Vilnius would be an increase in military and financial assistance to Ukraine. He noted that he insists on the adoption of a multi-year support package, as well as on strengthening political ties through the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council.