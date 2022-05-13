NATO | After years of persuasion, Estonia received NATO troops – HS visited a base where Finland’s future could be seen

The battle group of more than 1,500 foreign NATO soldiers forms a significant part of the country’s military in Tapa, Estonia. When visiting the meeting, you can also see the future of Finland.

Tapa / Tallinn

Pillin the whistle echoes on the paved field, and the soldiers, dressed in black t-shirts and shorts, rule with slender steps to slip between the obstacle cones.

In the Tapa garrison in northern Estonia, the sun shines from the clear sky, but the cold wind still makes the May day cool.