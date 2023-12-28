Thursday, December 28, 2023
NATO | AFP sources: The Turkish parliament is unlikely to vote on Sweden's membership in the coming weeks

December 28, 2023
According to AFP sources, Sweden's membership is unlikely to be voted on before mid-January.

Turkey the parliament is unlikely to hold a vote on Sweden's NATO membership before mid-January, parliamentary sources tell news agency AFP.

Parliament's foreign affairs committee decided to support Sweden's membership in the military alliance NATO on Boxing Day. The 600-member parliament still has to vote on the matter, after which the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a decision must be signed.

In theory, the parliament could have been called to an extra session to discuss Sweden's membership, but there have been no signs of this. The parliamentary recess ends on January 15.

