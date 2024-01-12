NATO Deputy Secretary General Joana: the conflict in Ukraine will not end even in 2025

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana called for preparations for the fact that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will last for a long time and may not end even in 2025.

Nowhere do we see the military ability to achieve a decisive victory one way or another. We expect a protracted war with small offensives, counter-offensives, with the conquest and loss of territory Mircea Joana Deputy Secretary General of NATO

Joane also said that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to support the Ukrainian side. He added that it is important to prevent the possible approach of the Russian military to the Romanian border.

Zelensky opposed the ceasefire

At a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis during a visit to Tallinn, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky spoke out against the ceasefire.

A temporary ceasefire will only benefit Russia and will not lead to political dialogue See also Colombia awaits in suspense the fate of four children who disappeared in the jungle Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine added that Kyiv does not plan to pause in hostilities in the near future. The politician believes that a truce even for two or three years will lead to Russia simply “moving over” Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian side will make a decision on a truce based solely on its own interests. He also noted that partners do not have time to fill Ukraine’s warehouses with weapons, but nevertheless help.

Related materials:

Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin, in turn, called on the country's authorities to begin negotiations to end the military conflict with Russia in the near future. In his opinion, otherwise, missile attacks on the country will continue and cause significant damage to the Ukrainian economy and infrastructure.

The political scientist emphasized that the massive shelling demonstrated the vulnerability of the Ukrainian air defense system and called it “essentially full of holes.”

Russia has announced its readiness to negotiate on its own terms

On January 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready for peace negotiations with Kiev, but only on its own terms. According to the politician, today the start of the negotiation process is hampered by the position of Western states, which are trying to destroy Russia with the help of Ukraine.

The essence of the problem is not in Ukraine. And those who, through the hands of Ukraine, are trying to destroy Russia. That's the problem. But they won't succeed. This is simply out of the question. It's just absolutely impossible. And I think that awareness of this is gradually coming and the rhetoric is changing Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader also added that Moscow has no desire to “fight endlessly,” but at the same time it is not going to give up its positions.

In December, during a direct line combined with a final press conference, the Russian President said that the conflict in Ukraine is like a civil war between brothers. He called it a tragedy.

Related materials:

According to him, the Russian side was forced to launch a special operation. He added that the hostilities, in particular, were led by the West’s desire to move even closer to Russian borders and accept Ukraine into NATO.