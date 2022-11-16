Secretary General Stoltenberg: NATO has no evidence that the missiles that fell in Poland were fired by the Russian Federation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance does not have evidence that the missiles that fell in Poland were fired by Russia. About this he told in an interview with the BBC.

Stoltenberg said that NATO has no evidence that the fall of missiles in Poland is connected with Russia. The incident continues to be investigated, but the preliminary results coincide with the version of Warsaw, so Stoltenberg admitted that Ukraine was involved in the incident.

“Most likely, this is a Ukrainian air defense missile, but the main message is that Russia is ultimately responsible, as this would not have happened if it had not launched a brutal and aggressive war against Ukraine,” the NATO Secretary General stressed.

Stoltenberg added that the alliance “has been preparing for the possibility of such situations for many years”, so it reacted “with restraint, but firmly.” Channels of communication between NATO and Russia are still open and in use. The representative of the organization added that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Moscow’s attacks. He also urged the West to continue to support Kyiv with the supply of air defense systems.

On November 15, ZET radio announced that two rockets had landed on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewodow. As a result, two people died. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the debris at the site of the impact of shells are not parts of Russian missiles.