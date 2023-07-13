finnland has been a member of NATO since April 4 of this year, and Sweden is now set to become one too. The more than year-long negotiations that Turkish President Erdogan has demanded of the alliance are the opposite of the fast-track admission that the two applicants and most of the other allies had wanted. But if Sweden’s accession is completed, then that will have significant consequences for the strategic situation in Northern Europe – in favor of the West and to the detriment of Russia.

It starts with the two new allies strengthening NATO militarily. In the past rounds of enlargement, mainly smaller states in central-eastern and south-eastern Europe have joined, most recently Montenegro and North Macedonia. This was a geopolitical gain for NATO, because it removed these countries from Russian influence. But as a rule, they sought more security than they can provide themselves.

Well equipped armed forces

Sweden and Finland, on the other hand, have modern and well-equipped armed forces. Both countries are subject to compulsory military service and have powerful armaments industries. As a result of their longstanding neutrality, they have never lost sight of national defense as much as Germany or other Western countries. The Finnish artillery, for example, is one of the largest in Europe. Ukraine has shown how important these weapons can be.

From a strategic point of view, with the accession of the two countries, NATO will above all gain in defense capability in an area that its military planners have seen for years as a possible arena for a conflict with Russia. The Baltic states, once part of the Soviet Union, are considered difficult to defend because they have no hinterland and are only connected to the rest of the alliance area by a narrow strip of land between Poland and Lithuania (the so-called Suwalki Gap). With Finland and Sweden in NATO, additional supply lines are created via air and sea, which are shorter than those from Poland or Germany.







The Baltic Sea becomes a NATO sea

The Alliance will also become the dominant naval force in the region once and for all. With the exception of Russia, all the countries bordering on it will belong to the alliance, and the Baltic Sea will effectively become a NATO sea. An important role is played by the Swedish island of Gotland, from which the sea areas off the Baltic Sea in particular can be controlled. Former NATO general Heinrich Brauss calls it an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” so that Sweden, along with the Finnish and German navies, could be used against Russia’s Baltic Fleet, based in Kaliningrad.





Finland’s accession has extended NATO’s land border with Russia by 1,340 kilometers. This should also increase deterrence, because it significantly expands Russia’s potential front line in the event of an attack on Alliance territory. The red line drawn by the Putin Alliance now stretches across Europe, from the North Cape to the Black Sea.

Higher weight in the arctic

In addition, in the event of war, NATO gains additional opportunities on the northern flank. The Russian military installations on the Kola Peninsula are linked to the rest of Russia by a long land link that can be jammed from Finland. The Russian Northern Fleet with its headquarters in Severomorsk is stationed on the peninsula on the Barents Sea. Among other things, a large part of the country’s strategic nuclear submarines are located here.







The membership of Sweden and Finland also increases NATO’s weight in the Arctic. Both states are members of the Arctic Council, in which eight neighboring states, including Russia, exchange ideas. The importance of the area is steadily increasing with climate change. The northern passages, which offer shorter sea routes from Asia to Europe and America, are already better navigable. The melting of the polar ice will also improve access to arctic raw materials.

Putin once said he had “no problem” with the two countries joining NATO. Nevertheless, he has promised military countermeasures if the Alliance deploys troops or infrastructure there. Foreign Minister Lavrov also recently announced “appropriate measures” to safeguard Russian security interests. As a possible reaction, Moscow had already mentioned the stationing of nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad, which, according to Western assessments, have probably been stationed there for a long time.

At the beginning of the admission process last summer, NATO announced that it had no intention of expanding its presence in the two countries. “They have excellent national forces, they can defend themselves,” Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said. However, both countries are negotiating with Washington about bilateral defense agreements that should give the American military better opportunities to send troops.

A previous version of this article was published on July 12, 2022.