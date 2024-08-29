Hoyoverse, with an official note, has announced the launch of Genshin Impact version 5.0. The new version features the introduction of Natlan, a nation rich in culture, mythology, and breathtaking landscapes, home to the legendary Sauriansdragons that offer players unique exploration and combat abilities.

Between Dragons and Warrior Tribes, Natlan will offer, in the developers’ intentions, an engaging narrative and a renewed gameplay thanks to its three main tribes: the Children of Echoes, the Descendants of the Peaks and the People of the Sources. Each tribe brings with it unique stories and intriguing challenges, enriching the gaming experience. Players can immerse themselves completely in these new dynamics from the start of the game, with access to the map and the Archon of Natlan’s quest after reaching adventure rank 28.

The most revolutionary element of this update is the ability to transform into the Saurians of Natlan, each with distinct abilities: Tepetlisaurs dig tunnels and climb, Yumkasaurs soar into mid-air, and Koholasaurs explore aquatic environments and the mysterious liquid Phlogiston.. These new exploration modes allow players to overcome obstacles and access otherwise unreachable places.

Version 5.0 also celebrates Genshin Impact’s fourth anniversary with generous rewards, events and system optimizations, ensuring that veterans and new players alike always find something new and exciting.

Available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation®, PC, Android, and iOS, Genshin Impact continues to support cross-progression and co-op, allowing players to enjoy Teyvat’s adventures without restrictions. With ratings ranging from T for Teen to 12+, the game remains accessible to a wide audience, promising continuous evolution and updates to enrich the gaming experience.