Natives of the Kherson region were detained after the launch of a UAV near a clinic in Moscow

Police detained two natives of the Kherson region for launching an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Moscow clinical diagnostic center in the Fili-Davydkovo area. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

The detainees were taken to the department and sent for interrogation to establish a possible connection with the Ukrainian special services. Their documents were transferred to the FSB.

According to the Telegram channel, with the help of a UAV, the detainees were able to track participants in a special military operation (SVO) who were undergoing treatment at a clinical diagnostic center. In addition, next to the hospital on Kastanaevskaya Street there is an office of the Council of Veterans of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as Russian law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in Pskov, the owner of a quadcopter that fell at a Russian airport was detained.