A.Native American people from the Cherokee have called for their name to be removed from the Jeep company’s off-road vehicle of the same name. “I’m sure it was meant well, but it doesn’t honor us to see our name stuck on the side of a car,” Cherokee representative Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement on Monday. He called for a “cultural appropriateness” debate with the manufacturer.

“We live in a time when companies and sports clubs should stop using Native American names, images and mascots on their products and jerseys,” Hoskin said. Those who want to honor their people should learn about their sovereign government, their role in the United States, their history, culture and language.

Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, did not initially comment on the request. Jeep has been using the Cherokee name since 1970 with a break of several years.