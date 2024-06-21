The prosecutor’s office has requested that a copy be made of Patrizia Cormos’s cell phone, before wear or deterioration causes it to become forensically useless

The technical assessment of the cell phone of Patrizia Cormos, overwhelmed by the flood of the Natisone river together with her friends Cristian Molnar and Bianca Doros, is underway. The analysis activities began this morning in the computer laboratory of the Udine court, where the experts are carrying out the forensic copy of the victim’s cell phone.

Gaetano LaghI is the lawyer who assists the Molnar and Doros families. Together with the public prosecution and party consultants, Patrizia’s mother, Bianca’s sister and Cristian’s brother are also present, active parties in the investigations. Patrizia’s cell phone was stuck between the rocks near the river bank. Rescuers recovered him thanks to the device life seeker, which allowed the recognition of the cells to which it was connected.

The phone of Patricia it is the only element found by investigators. It could provide important details on the four calls made to the Single Emergency Number 112 on the day of the tragedy. The assessment is necessary to avoid the deterioration of the phone and guarantee its admissibility in the event of a trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case hypothesizing the crime of manslaughter, but at the moment there are no suspects. The families of the three missing boys have appointed their experts to follow the investigation of Patrizia’s telephone.

Meanwhile, the searches for Cristian Molnar continue between Orsaria and Manzano, with over forty men engaged in the search operations. After twenty-one days, a summit will be held in the Prefecture, in Udine, to decide if and how to proceed to find the still missing boy.

The authorities hope that the electronic transfer of the contents of Patrizia’s cell phone will allow a detailed reconstruction of the events preceding the tragedy. We are specifically looking for communications with 112, which could provide important elements for the ongoing investigation.

The mayor of Premariacco Michele De Sabata announces that:

“They are all here, divers, firefighters, speleologists, civil protection, red cross, Premariacco volunteers for meals, helicopter, various vehicles, dog groups, carabinieri, police and finance. The searches continue above and below the water.”

