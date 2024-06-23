PREMARIACCO. A body was found this morning in Natisone, near the riverbed where the accident involving three boys occurred. There is no official identification yet, but it is practically certain that it is Cristian’s, the last one who had not yet been found. The bodies of the two young women had already been recovered. The drop in the water level facilitated the discovery.

The body of Cristian Molnar, 25 years old, as reported by the firefighters, was found in a puddle, in a place not far from the points where the two girls, Patrizia Cormos, 20 years old, and Bianca were found. Doros, 23. The three boys had gone to the bed of the Natisone to take some photos on May 31st when, due to the intense rainfall of the previous days, the water level of the Natisone rapidly rose. Until the boys, locked in an embrace, were overwhelmed. Since then the searches have never stopped and first the bodies of the two girls were found, and only today that of the young Romanian, resident in Austria. The search was also underway this morning in the manner and with the number of rescuers and bodies and vehicles involved. The lowering of the water level in recent days allowed the discovery.