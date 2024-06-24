Natisone, those cursed 15 minutes between the first call to 112 and the arrival of the Fire Brigade

Now that everything (or almost) has been accomplished: the body of the poor Cristian Molnarunder a stone inside a river tunnel that overwhelmed him together with Patrizia and Bianca, the bells are ringing and there is city mourning in Premariacco, in Friuli. In the meantime, the investigations continue, with the Udine prosecutor’s office analyzing the secret data – not yet disclosed – collected from Patrizia’s cell phone. Engraved in the smartphone’s memory are the four calls to 112 made while the three boys desperately tried to resist the fury of the Natisone river, hugging each other.

They remain still unclear points to clarify, to ascertain any responsibilities despite desperate rescue attempts. The rope that slipped from the boys’ hands and the heroic firefighter who tried to reach them by swimming against the raging current are evidence of these efforts. However, the 15 minutes that passed between the first call to 112 and the arrival of help remain crucial to the investigation.

THECristian Molnar’s body was found yesterday afternoon. It was his brother, Radu Petru, who recognized him. After the tragedy, Petru moved along the Natisone to closely follow the searches, which continued unabated for 20 days from 31 May, when Cristian (25 years old) was swept away by the flood together with his friends Patrizia Cormos (20 ) and Bianca Doros (23). Cristian’s body was found in an area searched several times. The mass of water, which remained imposing for days, made it impossible to reach the pool where the body was stuck. Only as the water level dropped did it resurface, covered by a large boulder and timber.

“Cristian Molnar’s body was underwater, in an area searched several times in recent weeks. It is almost impossible to enter those places, those ravines, when the water has certain flow rates,” said Michele De Sabata, mayor of Premariacco (Udine), explaining the discovery made by the river fire brigade.

“It was under a huge rock, inside a tunnel, also covered by wood: finally these extraordinary firefighters managed to notice something underwater, where it has remained until today,” added the mayor.

De Sabata then said that he had the death knell rung and declared city mourning in Premariacco for tomorrow: “I inform you that he has yet to be recognized by his brother, but I was able to see some things: it’s him,” he stated the first citizen of the small town of 4 thousand inhabitants.

“We are closing one of the saddest pages of our community. Our task was to return a body to its family, and today the operation was completed. They tell me, among other things, that today is world hug day.”

The project for a statue of the three boys embracing Mayor De Sabata also announced the project for a statue in homage to the three boys. “I finished a conversation with the Romanian community of our municipality, which supports me in this project. I’m not interested in making headstones for the fallen, but I would like anyone who passes by here to perceive the meaning of that embrace between the three boys. An extraordinary sign that touches the heart, the last gift they give us before disappearing into the waves. I want to crystallize that embrace.”

The investigation and the phone found Meanwhile, the investigation is proceeding quickly. In Udine, in the Forensic IT Laboratory, the non-repeatable technical assessment was completed on the cell phone of Patrizia Maria Cormos, the only cell phone found so far on the banks of the Natisone river. A forensic copy of the device, including the SIM and memory cards, was created to avoid possible deterioration of the mobile phone and ensure its usability in the event of a trial.

The consultant appointed by the families’ lawyers The joint technical consultant appointed by the two families’ lawyers is also at work: Gaetano Laghi of the Milan Bar, who represents the Molnars, and Maurizio Stefanizzi of the Pistoia Bar, representing the Cormos family.

There chronology of the tragedy: minute by minute From the phone it will be possible to trace, minute by minute, the chronology of that Friday 31 May, through call times, photo and video metadata, and connection to cell phones. The case opened in the Prosecutor’s Office remains for manslaughter against unknown persons.

On the Natisone, the searches ended yesterday, June 23, after 24 days of titanic effort by volunteers and firefighters in the area, a civic example of commitment and generosity to close a very painful page for the communities along the Natisone river.

