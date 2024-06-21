Last May 31st, Cristian Molnar, together with his friends Patrizia Cormos and Bianca Doros, was overwhelmed by the waters of the Natisone river. The three young people had gone to the area known as “Premariacco Beach” to spend an afternoon of leisure. While the bodies of the two girls were found a few days later, there is still no trace of Cristian despite the incessant searches.

For three weeks the searches continue unabated, but so far there are no results. From now on, operations will be focused exclusively on the river banks. The Prefect of Udine, Dominic Lyonsaid molecular dogs will be deployed to comb the area up to the confluence of the Natisone with the river Tower. Cristian, 25, was with his friends when he was dragged away by the current. The bodies of the two girls were recovered on June 2. To support the searches, a fire brigade will remain active in Premariacco, with the support of the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Underwater and aerial operations have been suspended, but will be reassessed in the coming days if no new information emerges. The investigators’ attention has now focused on Patrizia’s cell phone, the only item found that could provide crucial details on what happened. They are examining the communications and times of the calls made by the girl to the Emergency Operations Room. This examination is necessary to avoid the loss of evidence in view of a possible trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation assuming the crime of manslaughter, even if there are currently no suspects. The families of the victims have appointed their own experts to participate in the investigation. Investigators hope that the cell phone data can clarify the events of the day of the tragedy and the interactions with the emergency services. The information collected could also provide a more detailed understanding of previous hours.