Natisone, the lawyer confirms: the body is that of Cristian

“We take note of the sad news of the discovery, after so many days, of the body of poor Cristian. This is a moment of pain.” The lawyer made this known Gaetano Laghi, lawyer of the Molnar family, making official the identity of the body found today in Natisone. “The family will finally be able to have a body to cry on and, closed in their pain, they do not intend to make any declaration – he added -, no comment, other than to thank the Italian authorities who, in recent days, tirelessly, have never stopped looking for Cristian and that, after much effort, they succeeded in this very difficult undertaking.”

Natisone, body found in the river

Turning point in the Natisone case: a body was found this morning near the riverbed where the accident involving three boys occurred. There is no official identification yet, but it is practically certain that it is the one Cristian Molnar, the last one who had not yet been found. The bodies of the two young women had already been recovered. The drop in the water level facilitated the discovery. The body of Cristian Molnar, 25 years old, as reported by the firefighters, was found in a puddle, in a place not far from the points where the two girls were found, Patrizia Cormosaged 20, and Bianca Doros, of 23. The three boys had gone to the bed of the Natisone to take some photos on May 31st when, due to the intense rainfall of the previous days, the water level of the Natisone rapidly rose. Until the boys, locked in an embrace, Not they were overwhelmed. Since then the searches have never stopped and first the bodies of the two girls were found, and only today that of the young Romanian, resident in Austria. The search was also underway this morning in the manner and with the number of rescuers and bodies and vehicles involved. LThe lowering of the water level in recent days allowed the discovery.