Verdi today called for a nationwide warning strike in local public transport. In Bielefeld, too, people take part in the protest.

Bielefeld (NRW) – Thousands of commuters had to think about an alternative way to work or school this morning. The buses and trams are at a standstill, because the approximately 600 employees of the transport company moBiel have also stopped working. You are taking part in the nationwide warning strike that Verdi had called.

The nationwide warning strike has brought a standstill in local public transport in Bielefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia), as reported by the news portal owl24.de *. You can find out what additional restrictions commuters have to expect from the colleagues at owl24.de. Verdi calls for a Germany-wide framework collective agreement. Employers are against it. *Owl24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network