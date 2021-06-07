ofJulia Cuprakova shut down

The prioritization for corona vaccinations in Germany has now been lifted. Theoretically, anyone from the age of 12 should now be able to be vaccinated against the corona virus.

The vaccination campaign in Germany began at the end of last year. First it was the turn of people over 80, residents of old people’s and nursing homes and medical staff. The chronically ill with an increased risk of a serious and fatal outcome were also given preference. The vaccination prioritization has now been lifted. That means: All those who want to be vaccinated can be vaccinated against Corona from Monday, June 7th, regardless of the previously valid list of priorities in Germany.

In addition, the Company doctors nationwide with vaccinations begin how echo24.de* already reported. And: Parents can arrange vaccination appointments for children from the age of 12. Does that mean that everyone in Germany will soon be vaccinated? Probably not. Because: When the prioritization ends, the vaccine can generally be given to the entire population. However, it should take the summer until enough vaccine is available for everyone. But what exactly does the lifting of the vaccination prioritization change?

Nationwide suspension of vaccination prioritization – What will change from Monday, June 7th

Since Monday, June 7th, the Corona vaccination* Open to everyone in Germany who want to be vaccinated. Now anyone who wants to – in medical practices, company doctors and vaccination centers – can be vaccinated. Nevertheless, patience is required when arranging vaccination appointments. Because: It will be some time before everyone who wants to get a vaccination also gets a vaccination.

For people who already have a vaccination appointment due to the previous prioritization, the right to vaccination remains unchanged. In addition, the individual federal states can deviate from the nationwide repeal and adhere to vaccination priorities, reports the German Press Agency (dpa).

Vaccination prioritization lifted in Germany – not in these federal states

People with high risks are not already vaccinated everywhere in Germany. Because of this, not all federal states allow vaccination appointments completely for all those who want to be vaccinated. The vaccination centers in particular continue to adhere to the prioritization.

Prioritization remains in place in these federal states for the time being: – In Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Bavaria, the prioritization according to risk groups in vaccination centers is to remain in place for the time being. – In Bremen, the centers are initially continuing to work through the priority lists. – In Saarland, people from the previous priority groups should still be given priority when making appointments.

In the other federal states, the previous vaccination sequence ends in the vaccination centers.

Cancellation of vaccination prioritization: Vaccination appointments with the doctor – doctors urge those willing to be vaccinated to be patient

The German general practitioners dampened expectations of the end of the vaccination prioritization. “Ultimately, the vaccine is still too scarce for the high demand and is still being delivered too unreliably,” said Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners. At the same time, with the lifting of the prioritization and the announcement of child and youth vaccinations, demand will increase, like that dpa further reported. “But the setting will remain the same: We vaccinate as much as we can.”

The top representatives of Germany’s doctors and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also urge people to be patient. Because: Although more than 6,000 company doctors start the vaccinations, they only receive 702,000 of a total of 6.6 million vaccine doses announced for the week in the first week.

Also: At the moment, a lot of vaccine is used for the second vaccinations. The prioritization pursued the goal of protecting people with a high corona risk first. The chief executive of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, said the Rheinische Postthat the lifting of the vaccination prioritization will lead to disillusionment for many people.

Disappointment and frustration are inevitable because there is not enough vaccine available immediately. Frustration and disappointment will intensify as there will be no appointments for initial vaccinations in the vaccination centers until mid-June 2021 – possibly even the end of June – for example in North Rhine-Westphalia

Cancellation of vaccination prioritization: Biontech / Pfizer vaccination also released for children

Those willing to vaccinate who could get an appointment with the doctor from Monday, June 7th, also include children from the age of 12 – purely theoretically. Because: At the end of May, Europe’s Medicines Agency EMA gave the green light for the approval of the Biontech / Pfizer * preparation for this age group – previously it was free from 16 – but the vaccine is still missing.

In addition, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has not yet made a recommendation to vaccinate children *. A recommendation has been announced, but it is expected that there will be no general recommendation due to a lack of sufficient data. According to dpa it is assumed that the vaccine will initially be intended primarily for previously ill children. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

