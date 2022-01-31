Home page world

An employee at a test station in downtown Oldenburg takes a swab from a young man. (Archive image) © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

The health authorities reported 78,318 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute. The incidence is rising to a new record and is currently 1176.8.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new record.

The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning as 1176.8. For comparison: the day before the value was 1156.8. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 840.3 (previous month: 265.8). The health authorities in Germany reported 78,318 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:03 a.m. A week ago there were 63,393 infections.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

61 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 61 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 28 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,815,533 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.72 (Thursday 4.64) according to the RKI. These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Monday as 7,622,400. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,786. dpa