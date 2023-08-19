Dhe school closures during the first wave of the corona pandemic in spring 2020 often led to a deterioration in the mental health of young people in the weeks that followed. This result comes on Friday in “Science Advances” published study by economists from the University of Konstanz in cooperation with the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The research team explicitly examined the effect of school closures on the mental health of 11 to 17 year olds and evaluated survey data from 900 young people and their parents from 16 federal states.

According to Christina Felfe from the University of Konstanz, statistically speaking, 11 to 17-year-olds were as bad off during the first wave of the pandemic as the 15 percent of young people who were the worst off before the pandemic. According to the study, boys were more affected than girls.

On average, the younger students between the ages of eleven and 14 suffered more from the school closures than 15 to 17 year olds. Young people in households with little living space also suffered greatly. “Our goal was to investigate what the school closures did in this very sensitive phase of human life,” said Felfe. At this age, social ties and contact with teachers, classmates and other people are crucial for healthy development. Ulrike Ravens-Siebere from the UKE added: “We must now ensure that the schools are strengthened and support them in order to make children and young people more resilient to future crises.” The researchers supplemented information on the stresses on young people with an evaluation of calls to the “number against grief”. Accordingly, young people had to struggle with family problems during the school closures.

For the investigation, the team used, among other things, data from the Copsy study (Corona and Psyche) of the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. It examined the mental health and quality of life of children and adolescents during the pandemic. The group placed this data in the context of school closures in the 16 federal states. Since the strategies of the federal states differed when it came to school closures, the study was able, among other things, to shed light on the effects of the different durations of closures. Accordingly, the quality of life of the young people fell on average with every additional week that the schools were closed. At the same time, the psychological stress has increased.







However, the scientists also point out in their publication that the mental problems were very unequally distributed, and many students coped very well with the up to ten-week absence from school in the first wave. The researchers cannot say anything about the reasons – whether the quality of the digital school lessons or the situation at home contributed to this. The study also does not provide any information about long-term damage. Just as little about the mental effects of the 25-week lockdown that followed after the first wave. In addition, a comparison with other countries such as the USA, where students were excluded from school for up to 71 weeks during the pandemic, is not possible according to this study.