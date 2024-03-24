Nationwide mourning has begun in Russia for those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus.

On Sunday, March 24, nationwide mourning began in Russia for the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

National flags have been lowered in the country, and cultural institutions have been advised to cancel entertainment events. Federal television channels redrew their broadcasting schedule, removing entertainment programs and advertising from the airwaves.

As a sign of solidarity with the Russian people, mourning has also been declared in the Republika Srpska, Nicaragua and Abkhazia. National flags will be flown at half-mast at the British and Australian embassies in Moscow. In the UAE, the tallest building on the planet – the Burj Khalifa tower – was painted in the colors of the Russian flag. The inscription “The United Arab Emirates supports Russia” appeared on the facade in Arabic and English. In addition, the Emirati authorities illuminated the country's most iconic landmarks with the tricolor.

Russian Ambassador to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov said that throughout the day on March 23, the diplomatic mission received condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. “All day today our embassy has been receiving calls and letters from our friends, from strangers who mourn with us what happened,” explained the head of the diplomatic mission. He also pointed to the continuous flow of messages from his compatriots.

The President declared mourning the day after the attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared national mourning the day after bandits shot civilians in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. He expressed his deepest condolences to the relatives of those who were victims of the mass shooting.

“Together with those who lost their relatives and friends, the whole country, our entire people, mourns,” the president said.

According to him, the criminals who committed the terrorist attack coldly and purposefully set out to kill, shoot people at point-blank range. The head of state noted that this is exactly how the Nazis once acted, “carrying out massacres in the occupied territories.”

They planned to stage a show execution, a bloody act of intimidation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The president emphasized that only retribution and oblivion await terrorists; “they have no future.”

The number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased

The terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall killed 133 people and injured 152. These updated data were reported to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. Among the dead are three children.

At night, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced the completion of the rescue operation at the site of the terrorist attack, the search is still ongoing. According to him, it has already been possible to identify the identities of 50 dead. Heavy construction equipment has arrived at the scene of the emergency; with its help, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will begin to dismantle the damaged structures of the building and clear the rubble.