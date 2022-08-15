OfPatrick Mayer shut down

Karl Lauterbach is intensively promoting a corona mask requirement indoors from autumn. But the Minister of Health is getting headwind from Friedrich Merz. He fights back.

Munich/Berlin – How will the corona rules in Germany continue from October 1st? There are already indications that the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP and the oppositional union of CDU and CSU in the German Bundestag will fight hard for the new infection protection law planned by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

Corona rules in Germany: Zoff because of a possible general mask requirement from autumn

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) has now spoken out against a nationwide mask requirement. “A general obligation to wear masks in public spaces? no On what grounds?” Merz, who is chairman of the Union faction in Parliament, told the news agency dpa. The 66-year-old explained that he would “definitely not” be vaccinated against the corona virus every three months from autumn.

From the point of view of his family doctor, he had a sufficiently high level of protection thanks to his three vaccinations and a corona disease at the beginning of the pandemic, said the man from Sauerland and said: “I don’t believe that we are now continuing the vaccination debate in this way.” He was further against a general obligation to wear masks “just on suspicion, because encroachments on fundamental rights must be carefully justified,” he explained dpa. In endangered rooms such as hospitals, old people’s homes and other care facilities, on the other hand, he welcomes a mask requirement to protect the residents and the nursing staff.

A general mask requirement in public spaces? no With what justification?

Corona plan for Germany: Friedrich Merz sharply criticizes Karl Lauterbach

For his draft law, however, the health minister received a lot of criticism from Merz. “The way Mr Lauterbach communicates and acts, he creates chaos everywhere and makes the population even more insecure. I can only recommend that the federal government not come to parliament with these uncoordinated, immature proposals in the fall,” said the CDU politician. It was surprising to him that the FDP and SPD had decided on issues together “which obviously not only met with no approval in part of the coalition, but even met with strong rejection”.

According to Lauterbach’s Corona plan, masks should be compulsory on airplanes and in long-distance transport as well as in hospitals and care facilities. The new Infection Protection Act, which is due to come into force on October 1 (if the Bundestag agrees), also provides for an optional obligation to wear masks in all publicly accessible indoor spaces. In the event of a tense corona situation, this should also take effect in restaurants or in the cinema, for example. Critics and supporters have been positioning themselves for days.

Most recently, the epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Timo Ulrichs from the “Akkon Hochschule Berlin” for a general corona mask requirement indoors. “Allowing someone who has just been boosted or vaccinated to take off the mask is not helpful, because then it cannot be ruled out that you will still catch an infection,” said the doctor in an interview with n-tv: “Even if the vaccination greatly reduces the risk of developing Covid-19 disease.”

Because of the nationwide mask requirement: Karl Lauterbach counters criticism from Friedrich Merz

Meanwhile, Lauterbach himself commented on Merz’s criticism on Twitter. “We want to be able to make masks compulsory from October 1st. in countries just better prepared than before. Friedrich Merz would be the first to accuse us of ‘lack of preparation’ in the 3rd year in October, even if he had blocked it himself,” wrote the Rhinelander on social media. It is still the summer break in Parliament, when the debate on the Corona rules will already be in full swing from autumn. (pm/dpa)