On Wednesday, the Bundestag will decide on the nationwide Corona emergency brake. Patient advocates and the opposition express criticism of the drafts. The news ticker.

A nationwide emergency brake is to be adopted to contain the corona pandemic in Germany.

The Bundestag * wants to pass the “Federal Emergency Brake” from 11 a.m. today.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) pleads for a curfew.

Update from April 21, 9:30 a.m.: The Union is preparing for a tough vote in the German Bundestag on the tightened Infection Protection Act. Thorsten Frei, deputy chairman of the CDU parliamentary group, said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” newspaper that finding a solution with 709 MPs is “not necessarily easier” than with 16 prime ministers.

“We need a majority today,” said Frei. The day before, his party chairman Armin Laschet had also said on ZDF: “I have noticed these days that a vote of 300, 400, 600 members is not easy.”

Frei, formerly mayor of Donaueschingen, evaded questions about the controversial curfew in the “Morgenmagazin”. “The logic is simply summarized: Basically, it depends on the mix of measures. There are almost a dozen that are now enshrined in the Infection Protection Act. One thing should not be overlooked: it is an emergency brake, “said the native of southern Baden:” It will only come into effect when the incidence is over 100. Otherwise, of course, the respective state regulations remain in force. This also applies if countries have agreed tougher, stricter measures. “

First report from April 21: Berlin – Germany is in the third wave of the corona pandemic *. In the fight against increasing numbers of infections, binding rules for stricter measures are to come. The Bundestag wants to decide on a nationwide “emergency brake” this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Vote in the Bundestag this Wednesday

The measures contained therein include extensive nocturnal exit restrictions, school closings and stricter regulations for businesses. The changes to the Infection Protection Act should go to the Federal Council this Thursday and then come into force quickly – initially by the end of June. There has been clear criticism of the drafts from the opposition and from patient advocates in recent days.

The “federal emergency brake” should be pulled as soon as a city or a district exceeds the seven-day incidence of 100 for three days in a row. At the beginning of March, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers * agreed on a similar emergency brake at a Corona summit *. However, this was implemented only slowly in some of the federal states. Therefore, a federal law is now to take effect.

The key points of the nationwide Corona emergency brake at a glance:

Exit restrictions: You are not allowed to leave your own apartment or property between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Exceptions apply to emergencies, professional practice, care and support, the care of animals or other important reasons. New: Jogging and walks should be allowed until midnight, but only on your own.

You are not allowed to leave your own apartment or property between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Exceptions apply to emergencies, professional practice, care and support, the care of animals or other important reasons. New: Jogging and walks should be allowed until midnight, but only on your own. Private contacts: A household can only meet with one other person. Children up to 14 years are not counted. The restriction does not apply to meetings of spouses and civil partners or to the exercise of custody and access rights. At funeral services, up to 30 people should be allowed to come together.

A household can only meet with one other person. Children up to 14 years are not counted. The restriction does not apply to meetings of spouses and civil partners or to the exercise of custody and access rights. At funeral services, up to 30 people should be allowed to come together. Shops: For shopping beyond the grocery, drugstore, book and flower trade as well as other areas, the following should apply: Customers can only let in shops if they present a negative Corona test and have booked an appointment. If the incidence value rises above 150, only the collection of ordered goods (Click & Collect) would be allowed.

For shopping beyond the grocery, drugstore, book and flower trade as well as other areas, the following should apply: Customers can only let in shops if they present a negative Corona test and have booked an appointment. If the incidence value rises above 150, only the collection of ordered goods (Click & Collect) would be allowed. Schools: If the seven-day incidence is above 165 on three days in a row, face-to-face teaching is prohibited from the day after next. However, exceptions are possible for final classes and special needs schools.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: criticism from the opposition and patient protection – Schäuble for curfews

The German Foundation for Patient Protection warned that the law on the nationwide emergency brake could fail before the Federal Constitutional Court. That would have devastating effects on the support of the corona policy in the population. “That is why the Bundestag is called upon not to base the necessary nationwide measures on incidences alone,” said board member Eugen Brysch to the dpa. In addition to the incidence, the vaccination rate of the elderly and seriously ill as well as the burden on hospitals should be taken into account in the Infection Protection Act. A look at intensive care units alone is not enough, because only a small part of the Covid 19 patients * are cared for there.

The Bundestag wants to pass a nationwide Corona “emergency brake” on Wednesday at 11 a.m. (Archive image) © Britta Pedersen / dpa

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) defended the plans for exit restrictions. “A look abroad shows that all countries that have regained control of high numbers of infections have resorted to exit restrictions at times,” said Schäuble zum Daily mirror. The President of the Bundestag * emphasized at the same time: “Regardless of prohibitions and controls: Each individual can contribute with the right behavior to break the third wave.”

The county council, however, warned to monitor the exit restrictions with a sense of proportion. “The people must not feel the control as harassing,” said President Reinhard Sager the Editorial network Germany. “A nationwide approach is right, but the measures are not sufficient,” criticized Janosch Dahmen, health expert for the Greens *, the Corona emergency brake. The anchored incidence values ​​are too high and the measures are not geared enough to economic activities, he warned the dpa. “With this half-baked law, we will not regain control of the virus,” said Dahmen. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

