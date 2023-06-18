Las Vegas, Nevada.- The Mexican National Team gave a terrible grief the previous Thursday when it succumbed in front of its maximum rival in the zone of concacaf, USAin the duel semifinal of the League of Nations which developed in the Allegiant StadiumHouse of Las Vegas Raiders.

His counterpart taunted on the field with a soccer of category that neither technical Diego Cocca He knew how to compete with him by making mistakes from his starting lineup. experiment against U.S. Soccer with a team that did not play against Guatemala nor in front of Cameroon it was clear that there would be no understanding on the court.

It is not possible that the National selection It requires different approaches for each game and in the most important one you make bad decisions that leave you lying on the pitch in a catastrophic way, before a building crammed with green, white and red shirts.

A lousy night also brought problems at the end of the game. He homophobic scream it was heard over and over again that the twelve minutes of added time were not met due to the anti-discrimination protocol of the concacaf, that had to be applied three times because of how angry the public was derived from the horrifying defeat in Snowfall.

Mexico lost 3-0 to the United States

In addition, two men expel you for lack of personality, Cesar Montes by a cunning blow and gerardo arteaga for answering a provocation. Both erroneous decisions put together two brawls in the complement, seeing how the rain of red cards left Mexico and the United States with nine.

The best he needed three It was that the game ended at exactly 90 minutes, since the atmosphere had already exceeded the limits and something even worse was about to happen on stage.

Mexico will play consolation against Panama

Fortunately, it was not like that, but things did not end there, because in the corridors the managers found themselves confronted by the Aztec fans who are fed up with their decision-making that is contaminating the world. mexican soccer and they make the crisis that is around them bigger.

Staying one step away from the final will put Mexico again in the Allegiant Stadium but in the duel for the third and fourth against Panama. It will only serve to avoid being in a worse place than it already is, in addition the game could make it clear that it is intended to be achieved with Diego Cocca now that the beginning of the gold Cupa tournament that the team will play with more pressure than ever.