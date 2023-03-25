The Selection of the USA gave a coup of authority today during his visit to his similar Grenadeafter prevailing by a humiliating win of 1-7 in actions of the third day of the Concacaf Nations League.

The North American team easily beat a Caribbean team that did not feel hard but rather dense on the stadium field Grenada National Stadium.

From the first half, the US team was superior, as it ended that period with a partial advantage of 1-4.

The goals for the stars and stripes team were the work of Ricardo Pepi (5), Brenden Aaronson (20), and a brace from weston mckennie (31 and 34). Granada discounted in the first half through Myles Hippolyte to (32).

For the second half came the goals of Christian Pulisic (49), the second of Pepi to (53) and Alex Zendejas He closed the account at 73.

USA reached 7 units in the leadership of Group A, while Grenade he stayed with one in the last place of the group.