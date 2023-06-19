Las Vegas, Nevada.- It continues to dominate. The United States national team pleasure exceeded the Canada national team to get the trophy champion for the second consecutive time in the Concacaf Nations League this Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium.

In two editions of this tournament the Stars and Stripes parades onto the stage to take the title that confirms him as the tournament’s top winner, three days after passing over the Mexican team in mourning for semifinals.

double the United States team marked ground to win the championship of the Nations League again. Chris Richards (12′) and Folarin Balogun (34′) jubilantly celebrated the goals that led to the U.S. Soccer to the top of the podium.

Canada succumbed in the house of Las Vegas Raiders but he won the applause of his fans who see a more renewed and stronger team after making his debut in a world Cupin Qatar 2022where Alfonso Davies scored the historic Maple Leaf goal against Croatia.

The United States came into the decisive game with superior energy after crushing and eliminating the biggest rival in the Confederacythe Mexican teamwho played today the third and fourth against Panama before a low number of fans in protest of their degrading elimination.

The U.S. Soccer became champion in the first 2019-20 version by beating 3-2 Mexico. Today he won the 2022-23 edition against Canada to be the first two-time champion prior to the inauguration of the Gold Cup 2023 which will start next week.