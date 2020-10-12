M.ith the late substitute Dortmund party beast Jadon Sancho, England ended the Belgian winning streak, Vice World Champion Croatia celebrated the first three in the Nations League in the third attempt thanks to Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric, while World Champion France and European Champion Portugal disappointed in the top game. The Netherlands also gave their new bond coach Frank de Boer a zero number for their competitive debut, and Europe’s footballer of the year Robert Lewandowski also went goalless with Poland.

The Three Lions defeated the world number one with 2: 1 (1: 1) and climbed to the top of the table in Group 2 in Division A. The Red Devils, who had previously won twelve competitive games in a row, suffered their first defeat in 23 months. Denmark remains third after the 3-0 (1-0) on Iceland.

Kramaric shot the Croatians with a goal in the 84th minute in Group 3 against Sweden to 2-1 (1-0). Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the table with Portugal after the 0-0 win in Paris in front of the tied French. The duel of the striker generations with the young star Kylian Mbappe remained a lot owed, penalty area scenes were rare. More than one offside goal from Pepe did not jump out.

Oranje also remained without a win in the second game under de Boer: In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Elftal played 0-0 in Group 1. At the premiere of Ronald Koeman, the successor to FC Barcelona, ​​there was a 1-0 draw against Mexico last Wednesday. Lewandowski went away empty-handed in the 0-0 win against leaders Italy, the Bayern striker had a difficult time against the compact Squadra Azzurra.

Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium the lead in the empty Wembley Stadium with a penalty kick (16th), and Marcus Rashford equalized from the point (39th). Mason Mount secured England the championship lead (64th). Young star Sancho, who, like Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham (both Chelsea FC), had violated the corona rules at a joint birthday party, sat on the bench until the 89th minute, the other two were not part of the squad. Possible German opponents of the European Championship, Iceland, lost to an own goal from Runar Sigurjonsson (45th) and hits from Christian Eriksen (46th) and Hoffenheim’s Robert Skov (61st).

For Croatia, Nikola Vlasic (32nd) was initially successful after submission by Josip Brekalo from Wolfsburg. For the Swedes, the former Hamburg’s Marcus Berg met after preparatory work by Emil Forsberg from Leipzig (66th).

Dortmund’s Erling Haaland with a three-pack and Alexander Sörloth from New Leipzig shot in Division B Norway to 4-0 (2-0) against Romania. Augsburg’s Fredrik Jensen scored 2-0 (0-0) against Bulgaria in Finland. His club colleague Michael Gregoritsch was the match winner in Austria’s 1-0 (1-0) win in Northern Ireland. Kenan Karaman from Düsseldorf saved Turkey 1: 1 (0: 1) in Russia.

Ireland had to do without five players in the team after a corona case, but it was enough to beat leaders Wales 0-0.

The possible German group opponents at the EM next year, Hungary and Iceland, have seen light and shadow in the Nations League. Iceland lost in Reykjavik against Denmark to Yussuf Poulsen from Leipzig with 0: 3 (0: 1). Runar Sigurjonsson (45th) with an own goal as well as Christian Eriksen (46th) and Robert Skov (61st) from Hoffenheim ensured the success of the guests.

Iceland remains last in Group 2 in Division A with no points. In addition, the hosts’ Alfred Finnbogason from Augsburg had to be replaced due to injury in the 12th minute.

Hungary, on the other hand, celebrated a success in Division B Group 3 in Serbia. Norbert Konyves (20th) used the confusion in defense and scored for the guests to make it 1-0 (1-0).

In a direct duel between Iceland and Hungary on November 12, it will be decided who will play in Group F at the European Championships (June 11 to July 11, 2021) alongside Germany, defending champions Portugal and world champions France.