Italy-United States 0-3 (19-25, 18-25, 19-25) Italy’s rude awakening in the Nations League finals, a bit like last year. This time it was the United States who overwhelmed De Giorgi’s team and, not surprisingly, won the group and beat France in the quarterfinals. There is no room for the blue in this semifinal even if the first break is really Italian (13-10), but from that moment Italy takes a terrifying run of 6-15 which gives the first set to Anderson and his companions. The serve by the United States hurts the Italian reception a lot, the American playmaker from Kazan, Christenson does the rest, unmarking his teammates in turn and having a very high break point percentage. Italy gets nervous and sinks not so slowly. De Giorgi also tries to play the Gironi card for Romanò, but it’s a gamble that doesn’t pay off given that Gironi plays very little even in the Superlega. So one set after another Italy surrendered 3-0, without ever being able to give the impression of being able to enter the match. The three sets are a photocopy of each other. Up to the final party with stars and stripes: on Sunday afternoon at 5 pm the Azzurri face Japan in the final for third place, while the USA (like a year ago) find themselves in the final against Poland. Gdansk wants the big party.