A stratospheric Britt Herbots drags Belgium to a comeback victory over Italy in the penultimate day of Nations Legue. The spiker from Novara was unmanageable in attack and always present in defense and on the wall, keeping her team running against an Italy capable of moments of good play but also of net drops in performance. Tomorrow at 13 the last match with Thailand. USA, Brazil, Turkey and Japan have already qualified for the semifinals.

False start

Italy in formation starts badly, a replica of the one that defeated Canada with Bosio-Nwakalor, D’Odorico-Melli, Mazzaro-Bonifacio, Fersino. Belgium plays with I. Van De Vyver-Van Avermaet, Herbots-Van Gestel, Sobolska-Janssens, Rampelberg. Reception in difficulty, Herbots protagonist between power attacks and lobs and too foul blue. The set immediately flies away without even giving the Bregoli team time to understand that it had begun. The reaction comes immediately with much more attention to the wall (Mazzaro protagonist) and a more lucid game that brings Italy ahead 11-6 in the second set. Well D’Odorico and Nwakalor and Italy equalized. A lot of balance in the third with a challenge of walls and defenses committed. Herbots always leader but also Janssens hurts while Italy responds with Nwakalor, Bonifacio and D’Odorico and closes thanks to a mistake by Belgium. Italy dropped a bit in the fourth, giving space to Herbots and her companions. the spiker from Novara is a fury both in attack and in defense and drags the team to the advantage. The wall of the Belgians also grows and Italy goes to -6. Not even the entrances from the bench change the set and we go to the tie break. The fifth is always branded Britt Herbots who attacks from all positions and bends the Italian resistance giving victory to belgium