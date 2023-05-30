Italy-Thailand 3-2 (24-26, 25-17, 27-29, 30-28, 15-11)

A complicated but sweet debut. Davide Mazzanti’s Italy beat Thailand 3-2 evidently ahead in preparation for the first match in the Nations League. In Antalya, on the southern coast of Turkey, in the first round of the tournament, a team still in plaster from workloads takes the field. A very young formation that is still working on the search for its identity and that will return to the field on Thursday at 4pm (live on Sky Sport) against Stefano Lavarini’s Poland. Mazzanti lines up Bosio as the dribbler, Nwakalor as opposite, Omoruyi and Degradi as spikers, Mazzaro and Danesi as central players and Parrocchiale libero, on the pitch a few days before the championship final played against Milan. Miriam Sylla remains on the bench, called up by the coach for the Turkish group, but not used even in the moments of greatest difficulty. There is still a lot to train on, above all on continuity, but Mazzanti brings home the ability of the Azzurri to stay attached to the game even when Thailand tries to escape and not to become disunited in the most complicated stages. The blue ones start discreetly, despite the evident rust. Bosio plays a lot with the central players and with the second row and finds a good offensive end in Nwakalor especially in the break phase. It’s a game of rubber band, with Italy extending, but is punctually resumed. As in the final when, ahead by three and with the set practically in hand, Mazzanti’s team concedes a few too many mistakes to the Thais, cancels a set point but in the end gives up the partial. It is an Italy that struggles to ignite the one that returns to the field in the second set: it plays point to point with the Asians but is unable to impose its own pace and quality, so much so that the coach himself calls a time out to shake the blue: “Come on!” asks Mazzanti and Italy wakes up from its torpor.