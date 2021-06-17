Sixth win at the tie break for the Azzurri. Nice performance by Nelli and Michieletto. Tomorrow the women with Canada are back at 7pm

Italy-France 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12) – Sixth victory in the Nations League for the men of Italy that snatches the match from a France without Ngapeth but forced to fight to the end. Tomorrow the women will be back on the field tomorrow at 7pm against Canada.

Immediately Italy – A first set with Spirito-Nelli, Recine-Michieletto, Mosca-Cortesia, Balaso free. France fielded Toniutti-Boyer, T. Rossard-Louati, Chinenyeze-Bultor, Grebennikov. After a somewhat contracted start, Italy kicks off with a nice break thanks to Cortesia on duty (even an ace) and Michieletto who sticks in attack and on the block and Italy goes from 7-10 to 13-10. Then France begins to react with Boyer who keeps the transalpines at stake. But it is still Italy to stretch with a great spirit on the wall (3) and another break with Recine on the serve. In the second set France more attentive. Toniutti plays more in the center and Boyer continues to pull the cart, immediately bringing the team forward. The blues chase but without ever being able to take the opponents. Less brilliant on the wall and more foul in defense, they remain close but are unable to reverse the course. In the final, Valentini fishing off the bench with no luck.

France chases – In the third set, Italy starts well: more incisive serve, a lot of defense and the score goes to 7-3. With Michieletto on the serve, he flies to +6. Laurent Tillie also begins to look at the bench: Brizard, his son Kevin and Clevenot enter and France begins the comeback on the wall and in attack. The Azzurri resist with Nelli and the Moscow wall on Boyer signs on 23-20. Then it is Bottolo with a brace to close. Fourth that turns for France with Bultor in service and the couple Brizard-Gueye in the center that makes sparks. The Azzurri chase with Bottolo and Nelli but France takes the tie break. The blue wall returns to the fifth, while France responds with Clevenot and Boyer. But it is Tillie who keeps France in the game until the end before Michieletto closes the match

