Italy-Japan 2-3 (18-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 9-15)

Like a year ago. Italy closes the Nations League with a slightly comforting fourth place, the result of two consecutive defeats against the USA and Japan. A knockout that will have to lead De Giorgi to some corrective measures in view of the European Championship in Italy (from 28 August) and then to the Olympic qualification in Brazil. Italy is still in shock when it begins to play the match against Japan, which still does not field Nishida (back injury replaced by Miyamura, also left-handed) and the team coached by Philippe Blain (who also led France and was world champion with Poland in 2014) flies away. Just Miyamura’s joke does important damage, Lavia is impalpable and is replaced by Rinaldi. However, Italy does not turn and clearly loses the first set. In the second set, he is even ahead by 4 points for the whole set, but when it’s time to close the Azzurri who have obvious problems with the ball change get stuck and Japan, always leaning on the attacks of Takahashi and above all Ishikawa, overcome and close: they score 2-0.