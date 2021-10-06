Italy is defeated by Spain which wins 2-1 in Milan in the Nations League semifinal. To decide the rematch of the Euro 2020 semifinal is the double by Ferran Torres, who scored at 17 ‘and 46’. For the national team of coach Mancini, Pellegrini’s goal in the 82nd minute. The European champions are knocked out after 37 consecutive useful results and 3 years of matches without missteps. The positive streak ends at San Siro, on an evening open by whistles of part of the stadium for Donnarumma, formerly of Milan.

THE MATCH – Spain break through on the left wing and from there comes the goal that breaks the balance. Cross, Ferran Torres escapes to Bastoni and finds the right flying deviation: ball in the corner, 0-1. Donnarumma, whistled by a portion of the stadium, risks an epic duck by letting the ball escape on a shot from outside: the post saves him. At 34 ‘, within a few seconds, Italy has 2 colossal chances. Bernardeschi ends the escape on the right wing with the low shot that is printed on the post. Shortly after, Insigne wasted Emerson’s suggestion from 10 meters: wide ball. Italy remains in 10 in the 41st minute, when Bonucci remedies the second yellow card for a wide elbow in an aerial contrast. The blues don’t even have time to regroup before the rest. Spanish maneuver on the left wing, cross and measured header by Ferran Torres: 0-2 in the 46th minute.

Outnumbered, Spain easily managed possession of the ball at the start of the second half. Italy does not raise the white flag and tries to stay in the game. At 82 ‘, out of nowhere, Chiesa invents the goal of hope. The Juventus player recovers the ball in his own trocar and flies towards the opponent’s goal, offering a Pilgrims a ball to push into the net: 1-2. In the final, the blues don’t have the energy for the last desperate assault. Spain wins and goes to the final, Italy can only aim for third place.

LEFT-HANDED – “Matches are like this, sometimes certain episodes affect them. The first half could easily have ended 1-1. They then technically are very good: it’s a regret, there were 10 of us left due to a mistake that shouldn’t be made at these levels“. Coach Roberto Mancini comments on the match lost against the Red Furies.

“Bonucci had to be careful before when he got a yellow card for protests. This match, despite the defeat, gives us great strength, he tells Rai Sport.” The whistles of the Meazza in Donnarumma? Yes, I felt sorry for Gigio “.