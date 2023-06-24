Fefè De Giorgi’s national team travels with the wind in its sails in the second week of the Nations League. In Rotterdam the Azzurri put in the third 3-0 in a row (after Iran and China) and demolish an experimental Serbia and distant relative of the opponent of a thousand sporting battles against the Azzurri. Azzurri who dictate the pace of the game from the first to the last ball, don’t lower the tension when the match gets comfortable and bring home a success that is worth another step towards qualifying for the final eight. And above all, they arrive in the best possible conditions for Sunday afternoon’s big match against Poland, once again on the road to De Giorgi’s national team for the first time since the world final 10 months ago.

The match

The coach confirms the best possible line-up, very similar to the one that won the World Cup, with Giannelli dribbling, Romanò opposite, Michieletto and Lavia in the band, Anzani and Russo in the center (the only role in which the performers continue to rotate) and Scanferla free . Kolakovic lines up Serbia with Batak as playmaker, Vucicevic as opposite, Kujundzic and Peric as spikers, Nedeljkovic and Masulovic as central players and Kapur as libero. Giannelli and his companions start with the turbo. Even without Michieletto (who doesn’t attack a single ball), Italy immediately takes off. Romanò passes with disarming regularity and the blue wall is insurmountable (there are 8 in the first set, 5 are scored by Russo) and Serbia flounders without ever being able to worry the blue organization. The reaction comes in the second set: Vucievic is a little more incisive, but it’s still Italy that makes the match. Michieletto puts down the first balls and shows that he has a warm arm, the centre-backs give continuity to the attack, the wall makes many balls dirty and Italy also takes home the second set. And he maintains the same quality of play even in the decisive fraction, the one that is worth the fifth consecutive success in the Nations League, after the two knockouts against Argentina and the United States.