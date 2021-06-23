The Azzurri take leave of the Rimini bubble with a balance sheet of 7 wins and 8 defeats. Semifinals (Brazil-France and Poland-Slovenia) and finals over the weekend
(25-12, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13)
Italy takes leave of the Volley Nations League of Rimini (in the weekend the semifinals between Brazil-France and Poland-Slovenia) with the seventh victory of this tournament, gained against Andrea Giani’s Germany. After two very intense matches with Olympic champion Brazil and reigning Nations League champion Russia, Italy has not shown its best volleyball. Starting with Sbertoli-Nelli, Michieletto-Bottolo, Mosca-Cortesia and Balaso free, Italy annihilates the Germans at the start (25-21). It seems the prologue to an easy victory, but Giani’s team reacts. He develops a good joke (he is using many protagonists of our Super League, often preferred to young Italians by our home clubs). Italy wasted the big opportunity in the second set, when they could have changed the inertia of the match, but did not finalize and Germany, who in the meantime has drawn a lot from the bench, takes the second set.
You change
–
Valentini also changes his team’s skin: Spirito (his VNL is very good) and Pinali. Then Cavuto also enters. Italy is not as brilliant as on other occasions, it is falling apart. So, having lost the second set, he redeems himself in the third but has no consistency in his performance, while Michieletto once again shows higher quality footballs. Then in the fourth set there is still a pause for the Azzurri, who when they wake up are unable to realize the comeback. In the fifth set Italy still on the run, before Giani’s team feels a timid reaction, but Michieletto closes the door forever: 3-2.
June 23, 2021
