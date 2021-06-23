Italy takes leave of the Volley Nations League of Rimini (in the weekend the semifinals between Brazil-France and Poland-Slovenia) with the seventh victory of this tournament, gained against Andrea Giani’s Germany. After two very intense matches with Olympic champion Brazil and reigning Nations League champion Russia, Italy has not shown its best volleyball. Starting with Sbertoli-Nelli, Michieletto-Bottolo, Mosca-Cortesia and Balaso free, Italy annihilates the Germans at the start (25-21). It seems the prologue to an easy victory, but Giani’s team reacts. He develops a good joke (he is using many protagonists of our Super League, often preferred to young Italians by our home clubs). Italy wasted the big opportunity in the second set, when they could have changed the inertia of the match, but did not finalize and Germany, who in the meantime has drawn a lot from the bench, takes the second set.