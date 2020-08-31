After more than ten months, the national coach can Jogi Loew to finally see his national team in action again against Spain. Although both he and his counterpart Luis Enrique forego some regular staff on the coming Nations League Thursday (8.45 p.m.) – but he remains Test against the Iberians also a good indicator with regard to the European championship postponed to the coming summer.
Without a six, Löw goes into the prestige duel with the Spaniards. The absences of the four Bayern players Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are also joined by Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann from Leipzig. All of the six completed the Champions League final tournament in Lisbon until at least the semi-finals – and are now spared accordingly. On the credit side, three players can celebrate their debut against the Spaniards: Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), who was nominated for the first time in view of the lack of Neuer and Ter Stegen, Robin Gosens from Atalanta Bergamo on the left defensive wing and Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Mönchengladbach in midfield.
Luis Enrique also uses the test run against the DFB selection to try out new games. And new old ones. Because in contrast to his Munich club colleagues, Thiago Alcántara will be part of the game on Thursday. How much time remains to be seen. In return, the Spanish national coach does without Sául Ñíquez (Atlético), Dani Ceballos and Isco (both Real Madrid) in midfield. The strikers Álvaro Morata (Atlético), Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) and Gérard Moreno are also left out this time. For them, Eric García (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Óscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Ferrán join the team Torres (Manchester City).
The game that will take place in Stuttgart is therefore by no means a pattern without value. A look at the respective clubs of the nominees, here and there, forbids such an interpretation. We’re also still talking about two of the greatest footballing nations of the present (and recent past). Both have a pool of potential EM drivers that includes well over 30 players. In view of the ongoing Corona crisis, these few appointments with international matches are extremely important for the respective national coaches to find their formation and to rehearse the corresponding systems. Both coaches should draw enough conclusions from the duel.
