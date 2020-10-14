The German national team did not get beyond a draw against Switzerland on Tuesday evening in Cologne. Sluggish switching behavior and an overall desperate defensive performance ensured three goals against, like against Turkey. Werner, Havertz and Gnabry at least saved the 3: 3.
One thing is certain: the discussions about national coach Joachim Löw will continue. The match report, the scores of the DFB-Kicker and the network reactions to the peat festival in Cologne:
Gates:
0: 1 – Gavranovic (5th, template Freuler)
0: 2 – Freuler (26th, Seferovic)
1: 2 – Werner (29th, Havertz)
2: 2 – Havertz (55th)
2: 3 – Gavranovic (57.)
3: 3 – Gnabry (60th, Werner)
Special occurrences:
Yellow-red, Schär (90. +3)
Despite the first Nations League victory in Ukraine last Saturday, the mood around the national team before the 53rd duel with the Confederates was simply summarized:
As a small mood-brightener, national coach Joachim Löw had a little surprise in store in the run-up to the game: Instead of the 3-4-3 system, which was recently rather badly practiced, he let the DFB-Elf play in a 4-3-3 formation. The strong central midfield of Kimmich, Kroos and Goretzka was able to play together in the center, as many have long been demanding.
Toni Kroos and Joshua Kimmich celebrated their international anniversary in front of empty stands in Cologne. While Kimmich was playing for the 50th time, Kroos was promoted to the illustrious circle of the 100 club – as only the twelfth player in DFB history!
The guests had the first big chance to score: Shaqiri came completely free in front of Neuer to shoot in the fifth minute, but the DFB captain steered the ball from close range next to the goal. The corner that followed: Germany did not have the opponents in view when they moved out – Gavranovic reappeared completely free and headed untenable over Neuer to make it 0-1.
After the early deficit, the DFB-Elf tried to find gaps in the low-lying Swiss. But the many-legged defense of the Swiss prevented real scoring opportunities. Only Timo Werner had a good opportunity (25th). After Shaqiri lost the ball, Kroos immediately played deep, but Werner made too little out of it before summer.
The Swiss did more after a Kroos bad pass. After a quick switch [Insert: war das nicht mal die neue Marschroute bei Löw?] Freuler was released in the penalty area. The 28-year-old lobbed over Neuer with feeling, Rüdiger did not look too happy in his attempt at clarification on the line.
After all, Germany struck back quickly through Timo Werner. The Chelsea striker dribbled with speed into the penalty area and put the ball with his left in the far corner – summer in the Swiss goal only looked after.
Conclusion at halftime: Germany played nicely against their low opponents, but the penetration was largely lacking. Here it becomes clear again and again that the DFB team lacks a real striker of international stature (ask Arsene Wenger). Defensive, on the other hand, Germany presents itself desolate – the switch to the defensive is much too slow and disorderly.
Actually, after the World Cup disaster in 2018, they wanted to acquire a new high-speed football. From this project (offensive as well as defensive) there is almost nothing left to see!
Germany came out of the break quite energetically. Havertz got the ball from Goretzka at the right corner of the penalty area, pulled strongly inwards, but hit only the outside post in the short corner (49th).
In the 55th minute it was Havertz again. With a willful effort, the new blue first intercepted a cross pass from Schär and then moved towards the goal at great speed. He maneuvered the ball past Sommer from an acute angle – equalizer!
But the cheers got stuck in the throat of the Germans: Just two minutes later, Seferovic initially had a great chance, but failed twice on Neuer. Gavranovic got the rebound in front of his feet, who hammered the ball dry to make it 2: 3 into the net.
At least things went better up front: Serge Gnabry equalized again in the 60th minute. Werner brought the ball flat in the middle, Gnabry closed with the heel untenable. Hui in front, ugh in the back – very clear in the first 15 minutes after the break!
After the gate fireworks, not too much happened in front of both gates. And so it remained at the ultimately disappointing 3: 3.
In the parallel game, Spain had to admit defeat 0: 1 in Ukraine. In the group, Germany remains one point behind the Furia Roja.
Neuer (3) – Klostermann (4), Ginter (5), Rüdiger (5), Gosens (4.5) – Kimmich (4), Kroos (4), Goretzka (4.5) – Havertz (1.5) , Gnabry (3), Werner (2)
– Halstenberg (3, from the 58th) – Draxler (without evaluation, from the 77th) – Can (without evaluation, from the 77th)
