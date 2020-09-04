Gates:

Werner (51., Gosens), Gaya (96.)

Constellations:

Trapp – Rüdiger, Can, Süle – Kehrer, Gündogan (Serdar, 74.), Kroos, Gosens – Draxler – Sane (Ginter, 63.), Werner (Koch, 91.)

de Gea – Gaya, Torres, Ramos, Carvajal – Thiago, Busquets (Merino, 57th), Ruiz (Oscar, 80th) – Torres, Navas (Fati, 46th) – Rodrigo

In stoppage time, however, the guests turned up again. Youngster Ansu Fati hit his head first, but the goal did not count after a previous foul by Sergio Ramos. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Spain used one last ball in the DFB penalty area; Left-back Gaya pushed the ball over the line to make it 1-1.