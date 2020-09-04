The German national team gambled away a 1-0 win over Spain on Thursday evening on the first day of the Nations League. Only in the 96th minute of the game did the guests equalize.
Gates:
Werner (51., Gosens), Gaya (96.)
Constellations:
Trapp – Rüdiger, Can, Süle – Kehrer, Gündogan (Serdar, 74.), Kroos, Gosens – Draxler – Sane (Ginter, 63.), Werner (Koch, 91.)
de Gea – Gaya, Torres, Ramos, Carvajal – Thiago, Busquets (Merino, 57th), Ruiz (Oscar, 80th) – Torres, Navas (Fati, 46th) – Rodrigo
Joachim Löw surprisingly offered Julian Draxler and not Kai Havertz or Julian Brandt in the attacking midfield on the first day of the Nations League (A-Liga). The DFB team defended against Spain in a chain of five, Kevin Trapp stood between the posts.
The first half was largely uneventful; the two teams equalized tactically, but Joachim Löw’s team had slight optical advantages, which repeatedly pushed into the dangerous areas by pushing through the fast strikers Timo Werner and Leroy Sane. In the last third, however, the hosts lacked precision.
Against ball-safe Spaniards, Germany remained handy even after the break and rewarded themselves for their committed performance in the 51st minute: Ilkay Gündogan played a clever long cross pass to debutant Robin Gosens, who laid down on the edge of the box on Timo Werner, who was ice cold for 1 : 0 graduated.
As a result, the guests from Spain, who had to compensate for some failures due to the Corona, became more oppressive, but ultimately not more compelling. Kevin Trapp was not really tested enough, at the latest when Matthias Ginter, another defender for Leroy Sane, came into the game. Joachim Löw’s team impressed with a strong defensive performance (Spain had always scored at least one goal for 40 international matches) and would have deserved the job win.
In stoppage time, however, the guests turned up again. Youngster Ansu Fati hit his head first, but the goal did not count after a previous foul by Sergio Ramos. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Spain used one last ball in the DFB penalty area; Left-back Gaya pushed the ball over the line to make it 1-1.
