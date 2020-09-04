The German national team started the Nations League with a draw against Spain. In the first game on the way to the EM 2021, the team showed a good performance despite adverse circumstances. The last action of the game spoils the victory.

The national players have a long and stressful time ahead of them due to the very tight schedule until next summer’s European Championship, at the end of which the dream of the title stands. However, veteran Toni Kroos also fears the negative effects of the many games.

NAfter a break of more than nine months, the German national team has made a good start on the way to the 2021 European Championship. Joachim Löw’s team played in front of empty stands in Stuttgart at the start of the Nations League 1: 1 (0: 0) against Spain. Spain’s Gaya only scored the equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

“It was of course difficult after last season. To get such a late goal is obviously annoying, but it was still a good performance, ”said Leroy Sané.

Different fitness levels among the players, a lack of match practice and a team that has never played together in this formation: It was understandable that the first international match after a 289-day break was not a fireworks display. Both teams struggled to get into the rhythm, especially in the first half.

The German team celebrates Timo Werner’s opening goal Source: dpa / Christian Charisius

This was also due to the fact that national coach Joachim Löw did without a large part of the Bayern players. Only Niklas Süle and Leroy Sané were in the national team. He also allowed the professionals from RB Leipzig, which had made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, a break.

It was Bavaria’s entry, Sané, who had the first good chance for Germany. The winger pulled from 16 meters and forced Spain goalkeeper David de Gea to make a strong save. Four minutes later, Kevin Trapp, who made his competitive debut in the German goal, was able to distinguish himself for the first time. The Eintracht Frankfurt keeper defused a low shot by Sergio Busquets from 13 meters. After a positional error by Emre Can Trapp saved against Rodrigo shortly before the break, it went 0-0 into the cabin.

Werner meets after Gosens template

The Germans came out of the locker room much more committed and immediately put pressure on Spain. With success: Gündogan played a perfect through ball to Robin Gosens. The Atalanta Bergamo debutant put the ball in the back of the defense. Timo Werner was waiting there, who made it 1-0 for the Germans (51st).

Timo Werner meets the German leadership following a presentation by Robin Gosens Source: dpa / Christian Charisius

Ten minutes later, the former Leipzig, who will play for Chelsea in the coming season, had the 2-0 on the foot. After a perfect counterattack by Sané, Werner only put the ball on the side netting.

In the final phase, the Germans lost their strength. Spain put more pressure on in the last few minutes and came through Gaya to the not undeserved compensation. Although only four minutes of stoppage time were indicated, the goal came in the sixth minute of extra time.

“It was a good game that I can be satisfied with. We defended well for a long time, and towards the end we lost too many header duels, ”said Löw.

Due to the late conceding goal, Germany missed their first win against Spain in a competitive game since the European Championship in 1988 and at the same time their first success in the Nations League.