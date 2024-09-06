Rome – Luciano Spalletti’s Italy reborn at the Parc des Princes against France and surpasses the transalpines after 16 years. After a shocking start and a lightning goal conceded, the Azzurri score a hat-trick against the transalpines for 1-3, giving them their first post-European success at the start of the new Nations League. Deshamps’ team had taken the lead after just 14 seconds thanks to Barcola after a sensational mistake by Di Lorenzo, but then the reaction was immediate with Frattesi hitting the crossbar and Dimarco’s masterpiece equaliser after half an hour. In the second half, Frattesi and Raspadori, who came on for Pellegrini at the start of the second half, closed the account.

The Blues start off strong and they find the advantage with Barcola who steals the ball by running to the left and then converges and beats Donnarumma with power. It is the fastest goal ever conceded by the Azzurri in their history, just 14 seconds. The previous record, 23”, was just three months old: first match of the European Championship in Germany against Albania, with a goal by Bajrami. There was the risk of a defeat but this Italy seems different, on a technical and tactical level. In the 6th minute, the Azzurri immediately have a chance to equalize: Pellegrini from the left three-quarter line looks for Cambiaso at the far post, who from the byline crosses for Frattesi who carries it all alone in front and hits the crossbar with his head, then Retegui tries to dive on the rebound of the woodwork, but he doesn’t find the right coordination and the ball ends up high. However, Italy increased the intensity and took control and equalised in the 30th minute: Cambiaso found Dimarco on the left from the right, who exchanged with Tonali who returned the ball to the Inter player from the edge of the area with a nice backheel, but then Dimarco did very well with a great volley to beat Maignan and find the top corner at the far post, for 1-1.

At the break Spalletti decides to change something and insert Raspadori in place of Pellegrini, bringing back a 3-5-2 formation and in the 51st minute Italy doubles the lead. Frattesi launches himself into pressure on Fofana who loses the ball, Raspadori advances to the edge and serves Retegui alongside him, who in turn serves Frattesi perfectly to slide in and sends the ball behind Maignan for 1-2. France tries to recover and advances in a somewhat confused manner, with Italy ready to attack. In the 59th minute the Azzurri come very close to making it 3-1 with Frattesi’s header but Maignan parries it, with the Azzurri complaining about a penalty on the rebound for contact suffered by Calafiori after a save by Koné. In the 64th minute France takes the lead with Griezmann who from the left finds Dembélé in the area on the right, who had just come on, but the striker misses from a good position.

The Blues push but sthey expose themselves to the blue counterattack who scores again in the 74th minute: Cambiaso switches play to Udogie who advances on the left and enters the area, serving Raspadori, who catches the French defense off guard and sends the ball quickly past Maignan for the 1-3 Azzurri. In the 77th minute Griezmann tries to react, attempting a curling shot from the edge, just wide of the crossbar. Deshamps changes again and after the entries of Roma’s Konè and Dembele, Marchus Thuram, Zaire Emery and Koundé also come on. In the 86th minute, France is still dangerous: action on the right by Mbappé who aims for Udogie and puts the ball in the middle, but Donnarumma touches the ball and then frees Di Lorenzo who closes the door, redeems himself, and gives the Azzurri the win.