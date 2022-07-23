Nothing to do for the European champions overwhelmed by Ngapeth and teammates (gold in Tokyo). On Sunday at 6 pm the final against Poland
The Nations League final (Sunday at 9pm) with the related check for one million euros will be contested by France and the United States, Italy remains only the consolation of being able to grab a medal after having lost the opportunity in the semifinals, bewildered and beaten by the French, in a one-way race. Italy begins with only one variation compared to the quarter-final with the Netherlands: Galassi starts in place of Anzani. For Andrea Giani, on the other hand, the only change was Ngapeth’s expected return to the field after the stop due to an ankle injury in recent days. France immediately started strong by focusing on the joke to undermine the blue game system, but Italy did not give up, it always remained in the wake of the French and on 20 equal it also had the opportunity to break. Wasted that are Brizard and his companions to accelerate at the right time and bring home the first part, thanks to a capital test in defense. The second set begins along the same lines only that France now misses fewer serves and the jokes of Ngapeth and his teammates fall into the blue field (9-12).
De Giorgi tries some changes: first Bottolo enters for Lavia and then Zaytsev for Romanò. Italy is in flames, but the French show their entire repertoire of Olympic champions and push hard on the accelerator. Italy goes out of control, while Patry enchants from all positions on the pitch. Under 0-2 for the Azzurri it becomes very hard, the French do not give up anything, while De Giorgi also sends Sbertoli and Recine on the field, but with few results. Andrea Giani’s team is heading towards the final against the United States and has no intention of giving up. While the Italians are now floundering too far from their opponents. The great opportunity of the Azzurri goes like this. Now there is only the final for the third place (Sunday at 6 pm with the world champion Poland) to try to grab a podium that the blue has been missing for 8 years (the last in 2014). Obviously this is not what Giannelli and his companions dreamed of.
