The Nations League final (Sunday at 9pm) with the related check for one million euros will be contested by France and the United States, Italy remains only the consolation of being able to grab a medal after having lost the opportunity in the semifinals, bewildered and beaten by the French, in a one-way race. Italy begins with only one variation compared to the quarter-final with the Netherlands: Galassi starts in place of Anzani. For Andrea Giani, on the other hand, the only change was Ngapeth’s expected return to the field after the stop due to an ankle injury in recent days. France immediately started strong by focusing on the joke to undermine the blue game system, but Italy did not give up, it always remained in the wake of the French and on 20 equal it also had the opportunity to break. Wasted that are Brizard and his companions to accelerate at the right time and bring home the first part, thanks to a capital test in defense. The second set begins along the same lines only that France now misses fewer serves and the jokes of Ngapeth and his teammates fall into the blue field (9-12).