Las Vegas, Nevada.- The poor presentation of the mexican team in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday caused their elimination by succumbing 3-0 against their main rival, USAin it Allegiant Stadium of Las Vegas, Snowfall.

the threat of Christian Pulisic liquidated the selection of Diego Cocca that he did not even have a danger play that would shake the cabin of Matt Turnerthe only clearer one failed Uriel Antuna but to make the ‘bear’ that he did without a goalkeeper less strong, the assistant marked offside.

The “10” of Stars and Stripes He was missing until the clock marked 23′ to make the first call for attention before starting to be the figure of the night with his pair of scores, which made the fans lose their heads. national soccer players.

At 37′ he ran with the luck of finding the ball after going ahead in the middle of rebounds to beat Guillermo Ochoa at the edge of the small area. While, around 46 ‘, he quickened his pace to reach the second post on the precise service of Folarin Balogunwho started from the right to give the player from Chelsea the pleasure of nesting the 2-0.

Mexico fell by a landslide against the United States

Twitter National Team

The humiliation was confirmed later with the goal of the newcomer Ricardo Pepi, in 78′. Mexico showed impotence from before being 3-0 down on the scoreboard. Uriel Antuna he put a great horse that deserved a red card to Giovanni Reina but he forgave him center referee. Almost immediately Cesar Montes He launched a cunning kick that cost him the expulsion.

In the middle of the riot weston mckennie He was also expelled for making fun of the rival. The duel continued ten against ten but ended nine against nine because at 85′ another fight resulted in one expelled from both sides; gerardo arteaga and Sergiño Dest They got the red.

For the good of the game, the referee should have ended the duel at 90′, however the refereeing body decided to add twelve minutes, a time that was not met because the fans were furious at the presentation of the Mexican team issued the homophobic scream that will bring more consequences to the fmf.

Hymn ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada

Twitter National Team

Mexico add six games without defeating USA who will try to endorse his title of the Concacaf Nations League versus Canada Sunday, the same day as the three will play for the third and fourth against Panama as a result of this shameful defeat.