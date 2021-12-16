Tonight, the Dutch national team will know which three country teams it will meet in the group of the new edition of the Nations League, which will start in June next year. The Orange is in pot 2 during a sober draw, which is not visited by the national coaches of all participants due to corona rules.











The Orange squad will be linked to a team from pot 1, pot 3 and pot 4 of the top division of the Nations League. Pot 1 consists of Belgium, France, Spain and Italy. England, Poland, Switzerland and Croatia are in pot 3. Wales, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary are in pot 4. The Orange is avoiding Portugal, Denmark and Germany, who are also in pot 2.

The third edition of the Nations League will start in June next year with four rounds. The last two group matches are scheduled for September. Louis van Gaal will also use all games to prepare the Orange as best as possible for the World Cup, which starts on November 21 in Qatar. The national coach, who is recovering from a hip injury, has already announced that he wants to let his players get used to a system with five defenders.

Orange after the lost final in 2019 against Portugal. © Pim Ras Photography



The four group winners of the highest division of the Nations League qualify for the final round that will be completed in the summer of 2023 with one of the four finalists. The numbers 4 of the groups are relegated to the B-division of the fourth installment of the tournament.

In the first edition of the Nations League, the Orange reached the final, in which Portugal proved too strong in the summer of 2019 (1-0). The Netherlands failed to qualify for the final round of the second edition of UEFA’s new competition for national teams. France became the second winner of the Nations League in October, after winning the final against Spain (2-1). Italy defeated Belgium in the consolation final (2-1).

