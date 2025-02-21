The German footballers missed an optimal start to the European Championship year after a changeable appearance. In the prestige duel in the Netherlands, the defensively susceptible team of national coach Christian Wück fought a 2: 2 (1: 1) in the opening game of the Nations League, but revealed a few weaknesses in the important location in Breda on the way to the European Championship in summer.

Goal scorer Lea Schüller (45.+1) and Sjoeke Nüsken (50th) first turned the game in favor of the DFB selection improved in the second round after Lineth Beerensteyn (13th) had achieved the leadership of the Dutch women. The attacker from VfL Wolfsburg also ensured the final score (66th). After the first draw under Wück, the DFB women in preparation for the tournament in Switzerland (July 2 to 27) are again challenged on Tuesday (6.15 p.m., ZDF) in Nuremberg.

In goal, Wück, who still leaves the fight for number one for the European Championship, trusted the Olympic heroine Ann-Katrin Berger. With the “factor experience”, the national coach in the ARD said, the 34-year-old should act as a “lighthouse” for defense. There, Rebecca Knaak made his debut due to the recent failures by Kathrin Hendrich and Sara Doorsoun. The defensive specialist from Manchester City, however, got a bitter start: in an initial phase, the fast berrynous ray escaped her, Berger had no chance at the end. Wücke jumped up again and again after the deficit, he was not satisfied with the steady start of his eleven.

The successor to Horst Hrubesch had declared the time of experiments in the run -up to the game. “Of course we have a certain scaffolding in our heads,” emphasized the 51-year-old. In Breda, however, things did not go as desired. Giulia Gwinn, who first cited the DFB team as the official captain, gathered her teammates in the middle of the first round for a compliance. This had a limited effect – although the Dutch became more passive.

Laura Freiang came to the first German chance (30th), but concluded too hastily. Further efforts of the offensive defended – until Klara Bühl found her Bayern colleague Schüller with an excellent cross with an excellent cross with an excellent flank, who hit the head.

The German team, which had solved the Olympic ticket in the recent guest performance in the Netherlands last year (2-0), came out of the cabin much more lively. The reward followed promptly: Jule Brand staged with a strong solo nutk, Schüller missed the third goal a few later (51.).

After the break, the Olympic 3rd city, which has to deal with the European Championship with Poland, Denmark and Sweden, acted more dominant after the break. Defensive, however, the DFB selection continued to make some mistakes: Bühl and Sarai Linder were played on the left wing before Beerensteyn equalized. Knaak (77th) headed just over after a corner, in the final phase the DFB team was lucky.