Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 16:52

The Brazilian men’s team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Volleyball Nations League (LNV) this Sunday (23), despite losing by 3 sets to 2 (25-23, 27-29, 13-25, 25-19 and 18). -16), for France, current Olympic champion, in Manila (Philippines). The team led by coach Bernardinho ended the first phase (qualifying) in seventh place, with 21 points. The knockout stage starts next Thursday (27), in the city of Lodz (Poland). The opponent, which will be defined after the end of today’s games (23), could be Slovenia, second in the LNV with 26 points, Italy (third place, with 27) or leader Poland (29 points).

The men’s team is defeated by France in the last round of the first phase of the League of Nations. Brazil advances to the quarterfinals in seventh place. #VNL #LigaDasNacoes #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/Tsa55Kz5Jn — Vôlei Brasil (@volei) June 23, 2024

Related news:

The main scorer this Sunday (23) was the player Faure, from France, with 29 hits. On the Brazilian side, Lucarelli scored 18 points and Alan scored 15 hits.

The stumble against France was the third in a row for the men’s team in the third and final week of the first phase. Brazil came out on top in six of the 12 games in the qualifying stage, played over three weeks.

In today’s game (23), coach Bernardinho listed setters Brasília, Bruninho and Cachopa; opposites Alan, Darlan, Adriano, Leal, Lucarelli, and Lukas Bergmann; central defenders Flávio, Isac and Lucão; and the liberos Honorato and Thales.

The LNV is the last major tournament before the Paris Olympics and serves as a guide for coach Bernardinho to define the squad list with just 12 players.

Selection finishes in 4th place in the Women’s LNV

Still shaken after the setback against Japan in the LNV semi-final on Saturday (22). which postponed the dream of an unprecedented title in the LNV, the Brazilians suffered another defeat today, missing out on the bronze medal. The team was beaten by Poland by 3 sets to 2 (21/25, 28/26, 21/25. 25/ 19e 9/15). From a total of 15 games in the competition, the team led by coach José Roberto Guimarães remained undefeated, with 13 victories, until being surpassed by the Asians in the semi-final. However, in the LNV women’s title decision this Sunday (23), Italy was the one who got the better of Japan, with a victory by 3 sets to 1 (25/17, 25/17, 21/25 and 25/20 ).

In the tie-break, the women’s team is surpassed by Poland and ends the Nations League in fourth place. #VNL #LigaDasNacoes #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/5uBXW3vVA2 — Vôlei Brasil (@volei) June 23, 2024

Current leader of the world rankings, the Brazilian women’s team continues to prepare for the Paris Games. Brazil is the top seed in Group B of the Games, which also includes Poland, Japan and Kenya. The volleyball tournament in Paris 2024 is scheduled for the period from July 27th to August 11th.