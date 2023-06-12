According to the bookmakers, Koeman’s team has a better chance of lifting the trophy. The Azzurri have a complicated semi-final against Spain

After the championship, it’s time for the national teams. The Nations League starts again, off to the final four: it is played in the Netherlands. On Wednesday, Holland challenges Croatia at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Italy faces Spain in Enschede. It will be a straight match, whoever wins goes to the final to compete for the trophy, the losers fight for third place.

Holland favored — For the major betting sites, the Netherlands are the main favorites to win. The success of Koeman’s team in the competition is quoted 3.25 by Betway, 3.00 on Sisal and 2.75 by LeoVegas. The Oranje will face Modric and his companions who in the days of the Nations League last September lined up four victories in the last four games. According to the bookmakers, Croatia has little chance of lifting the trophy: a success in the final is offered at 5.50 by LeoVegas, 5.00 by Sisal and 4.50 by bet365. See also F1 | Fittipaldi not elected to the Senate in the elections

More Spain than Italy — Italy takes the field on Thursday against Spain. The Azzurri finished at the top of the group ahead of Hungary by one point. Coach Mancini confirmed Retegui in attack, Inter blocked in defense with Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco and Darmian. In the middle of the field are Zaniolo and Verratti, with Jorginho, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella and Pellegrini also on the list. The team will play all out against coach de la Fuente’s Roja: Rodri and his teammates come from the 2-0 defeat against Scotland in the European Championship qualifiers. Despite this, for bookmakers Spain has a better chance of winning the Nations League than the Azzurri. The success of the Spanish is proposed 3.50 by LeoVegas and bet365, 3.25 on Betway. While the triumph of Italy is set at 4.50 by LeoVegas, 3.75 on Netbet and Novibet.

June 11

