Unfortunate draw for the Azzurri in Nyon: Mancini’s national team has been included in group 3, with the Germans and the transalpines holding the title

The Nations League 2022-2023 draw in Nyon has just ended. Roberto Mancini’s Italy, once again not too blessed with luck, drew a very tough group, Group 3 with Hungary, England, Germany. In Group 1, Austria, Croatia, Denmark and France were drawn. The latter, champion of Nations, is clearly favored. Group 2 will see the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Spain compete against each other. Is qualification an Iberian question only? We’ll see, but watch out for Switzerland. Wales, Poland, Holland and Belgium make up the fourth group. Belgium favorite, pay attention to Poland and the Netherlands. Wales will have to avoid relegation. But how?

Blue group – On balance, the iron group is precisely that of Italy. The only one that includes three top-tier teams. The endless challenge with Germany of veterans Neuer and Thomas Muller is back. The Germans remain a mixture of veterans and young people with an important international curriculum. The other big is England, which also means the rematch of the European final won by Italy at Wembley last July. Hungary closes the group, technically lower than the other three, but treacherous when playing at home due to the environmental factor. The former enters the Final Four, the latter relegates. Winning the group is complicated, avoiding relegation to League B, in theory, much less …

The other leagues – The draw started with Lega D, which includes two groups. In the first group Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan-Moldova and Liechtenstein, while the group 2 has San Marino, Cyprus-Estonia and Malta. In League C it foresees four groups. In Group 1 Far Oer, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Turkey. In Group 2 Cyprus-Estonia, Kosovo, Greece and Northern Ireland. In Group 3 Kazakhstan-Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Slovakia. Finally, in Group 4: Gibraltar, Georgia, North Macedonia and Bulgaria. In League B Group 1 with Armenia, Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine. Group 2: Albania, Israel, Russia, Iceland. Group 3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia Group 4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden

December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 20:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Nations #League #iron #group #Italy #Germany #England #Hungary