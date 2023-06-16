The run of Roberto Mancini’s Italy in the 2023 Nations League ends in the semifinal, exactly like two years ago against Spain. In Enschede, the Azzurri lose 2-1 against the Red Furies. Perky match at the start, the Iberians pass after 3′ through Yeremi Pino. Italy reacts and equalizes on a penalty kick with Immobile in the 11th minute. In the second half, slower pace but Spain pressed and in the first half came close to scoring several times. The winning goal comes 2′ from 90′ with the new substitute Joselu who pushes a deflected shot from Rodri into the net. Spain in the final with Croatia on Sunday at 20.45 in Rotterdam, Italy will play, again in Enschede, on Sunday at 15 against the hosts Holland for third place.

The start of the game was spectacular, thanks to several mistakes, some even very gross. De La Fuente’s national team immediately found the opening goal, thanks to a mistake by Bonucci who served Yeremi Pino a ball on the edge of the area on a silver platter.

A few minutes pass and our opponents return the favor. Less blatant, more fortuitous but equally decisive because in the tenth minute Le Normand, on a shot by Zaniolo that would have ended up directly in the lineout, did not raise his arm and conceded a penalty to Italy which Immobile transformed by displacing Unai Simon. For the Lazio Captain, he returned to scoring with the Italy shirt after two years, from 16 June 2021 to 15 June 2023.

Even after the goals there is no shortage of emotions. Spain controlled the game but thanks to an always very high defense, they left room for Italy’s holes and, in particular, for those of Jorginho. In the 21st minute the Chelsea midfielder launched Frattesi, the great surprise of the starting eleven, and allowed the Sassuolo midfielder to cheer for just a few seconds. The joy of the goal is choked by the Var, which reveals a millimeter offside position.

In the second half, the Red Furies grow. At the start Donnarumma performs an authentic miracle on a one-metre deflection by Asensio, in the 65th minute the only blue opportunity in the second half with Frattesi calling Unai Simon to make a big save.

Everything seems directed towards extra-time, despite a Spanish dominance but in the 88th minute Joselu, who came on for a few minutes, was quick to be ready on a deflected shot by Rodri and beat Donnarumma. An atrocious joke: like two years ago, Italy will play the finals for third and fourth place in these Nations League finals. Then against Belgium, this time against the Netherlands.

“They deserved to win, even if they only found the goal at the end. We set up a slightly different game, but we did little in the second half,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini after the defeat.

“The boys put in everything they could”, adds Mancini to Rai Sport before explaining the choice to play without a center forward in the second half. “We thought Chiesa could give a little more depth and not give references. Some regrets Probably the fact that we played a different game than usual”. Sunday challenges Holland for third place. “We have to try to do it well, like last time.”